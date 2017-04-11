/ 2018 Range Rover Velar Takes Manhattan with Pop Star Ellie Goulding

Following the successful international debut of the 2018 Range Rover Velar, the latest addition to the brand’s lineup, Land Rover has brought the new Range Rover to New York for its North American debut in the hopes of seeing a similarly successful launch. To make a splash with New Yorkers, RR brought along British pop singer Ellie Goulding for a little support. Plus, it also donated a new Velar to be auctioned at the East Side House Settlement charity gala later this week.

“I have always been a big Range Rover fan and it was a pleasure to be part of its launch here in the U.S.,” Goulding said in a statement.

“Even more rewarding to be supporting a local charity that improves over 10,000 lives every year in one of my favorite cities.”

The 2018 Range Rover Velar marks its North American debut with the addition of its starting price of $50,895. According to Range Rover, the Velar is positioned between the brand’s smallest offering, the Evoque, and the sportier Range Rover Sport.

Three engines will be offered when the compact crossover goes on sale, including a 180-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel, a 247-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, and the same 380-hp 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 lifted from the Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type, and standard Range Rover lineup.

Range Rover will additionally offer early adopters the chance to purchase the Range Rover Velar First Edition, and is said to be “the most-exclusive specification available for the new model.” Only 500 units are slated for the U.S., all of which feature the 380-hp 3.0-liter supercharged V-6, unique interior and exterior finishes, a 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System, and the choice between Corris Gray, Silicon Silver, or a satin paint called Flux Silver. The Range Rover Velar First Edition starts at $90,295.

Lastly, Land Rover will offer GoPro connectivity for all vehicles equipped with the brand’s InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. The app, called ReRun, is said to be “designed to be used off-highway, sourcing telemetry data from the car; measuring speed, lateral acceleration, gear selection, throttle and brake position, and overlaying this information into an easy to digest dashboard on video filmed with the GoPro camera paired and mounted to the car.”

The Range Rover Velar will be on display in New York and will go on sale later this year.