2018 Range Rover Velar Bespoke Body Kit by Aspire

To bespoke or not to bespoke, that is the question. Does your 2018 Range Rover Velar aspire for something different? Well, look no further than Aspire Design of London’s new Range Rover Velar Body Kits.

The widebody kit adds a little girth to the already sporty SUV and adds extended wheel arches, lower door moldings, a new front bumper and diffuser, and an Aspire grille.

Around back also receives a new bumper, not just one but two spoilers, and a quad exhaust system. Aspire claims its performance exhaust system can make the diesel engine sound like a turbo V-8 that runs on gas.

It rolls on a choice of 22-, 23-, and 24-inch Aspire forged wheels, which can be customized to any finish. The interior offers two choices in wood or carbon fiber with optional leather upgrades.

Pricing varies depending on the bits selected, visit the company’s website for more details.