2018 Range Rover Velar Already Gets a Wide Body Kit by Lumma Design

The 2018 Range Rover Velar only made its global debut at the Geneva Motor last month and won’t go on sale until later this year, but that hasn’t stopped Lumma Design from tinkering with a good thing.

The Winterlingen, Germany-based tuning house is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Lumma CLR GT Limited edition of the all-new Velar.

For starters, Lumma gives the already sporty SUV a splash of green paint and a more distinctive front spoiler with mesh inserts. A special Lumma Design vented carbon-fiber hood is added and a sportier black grille replaces the foil stamped one.

Wider wheel arches are added to accommodate 22-inch alloy wheels and give the 5-seater an even more aggressive stance. The doors receive panel extensions to alter the look a bit.

Around back, the Velar gets angular stainless steel sports exhaust tailpipes on each side and a rear spoiler lip.

Lumma says its engineers are already hard at work on upgrades to the power plants.

The Velar’s factory engine options currently include two 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines that are rated at 247 hp and 300 hp and a 3.0-liter V-6 engine that offers 300 hp.

There are diesel versions of the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter engines as well, but plans to bring them to the U.S. have not been announced.

The Range Rover Velar makes its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show this week.

Pricing for the upgrade by Lumma Design has not been announced, but you can expect to pay at least $50,895 for a base Velar and up to $90,295 for a First Edition model when it rolls into dealerships later this year.