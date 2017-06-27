2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition Tops the Range

Not to be outdone by Ford and GM in the luxury pickup category, Ram has added a new top-trim level to its 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Arriving in dealerships later this year, 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition models feature a host of luxurious appointments.

Based on the Limited trim, the new pickups receive a Tungsten Chrome grille, satin-painted wheels, blacked-out headlamps, and body-color-matched bumpers, mirrors, door handles, and running boards. Tungsten 1500 models add a sport hood.

Don’t let its tough exterior fool you because inside it’s all about pampering. Look for a Light Greystone suede headliner, real wood trim, and premium leather in Frost and Indigo hues. The models are also equipped with an air suspension, navigational radio, remote start, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats, power adjustable pedals with memory, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tungsten models come in a variety of configurations, including 1500, 2500, and 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel versions. It’s also available on Crew Cab and Mega Cab models, with four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive, and in short- or long-wheelbase form.

Prices for the 2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition will start at $56,515 when it goes on sale in the third quarter. For comparison, base 2017 Ram 1500s started at $27,890 and Limited models go for $54,270. Eight exterior colors will be available: Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl, Granite Crystal Metallic, Pearl White, True Blue Pearl, and Maximum Steel Metallic, a color only available on the 1500.