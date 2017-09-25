2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is the New King of Wagons

For 2018, the wild Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is available in five-door Sport Turismo configuration, meaning you are now able to haul the skis, luggage, the dog, and the kid down an icy autobahn at 192 mph all while being kind to the environment.

Like the regular four-door Turbo S E-Hybrid, power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 putting out 542 hp. An electric motor adds an additional 136 hp to the mix, pushing power up to a staggering 680 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque. Just like the sedan, this tremendous power is managed by an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. As a result of all this power, 0-60 mph arrives in a skin-rippling 3.2 seconds, charging onto a top speed of 192 mph.

If you want to slow down and take it easy on Mother Earth, this uber-wagon can act as a traditional plug-in hybrid system in a pinch with a full electric mode, thanks to the 14.1 kWh battery. The official U.S.-spec EPA electric range rating isn’t finalized yet, but it should be somewhere near the 30 mile (49 km) range certified under the New European Driving Cycle.

Despite the extra sheetmetal, the new Sport Turismo doesn’t cost much more than the regular Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan. Prices begin at $189,450, but it includes a grab-bag of desirable options as standard, including carbon ceramic brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus, and the vaunted Sport Chrono package.

Order books are open, with deliveries slated for Spring 2018.