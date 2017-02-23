2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Has 671 HP, 918 Spyder Tech

In a fantastic show of trickle-down technology, Porsche unveiled a hybridized variant of the new Panamera. Utilizing an electric motor and an electric boost system derived from the 918 Spyder hypercar, the new Turbo S E-Hybrid is the fastest four-door from the German automaker.

As the name suggests, this is Porsche’s second implementation of a hybrid system intended for eking out extra performance. The same 542-hp, 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 from the regular Turbo is still used, but with help from a 136 hp electric motor, power jumps to a tremendous 671 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Like the rest of the Panamera lineup, power is managed by the automaker’s trick eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

For such a large and heavy sedan, performance figures are stunning. 0-60 mph arrives in a claimed 3.2 seconds, and the E-Hybrid won’t slow down until it reaches a top speed of 192 mph.

When you’re trying to save a buck on gas bills, don’t worry – the drivetrain acts like a traditional hybrid system if you keep your right foot away from the firewall. The 14.1 kWh battery pack returns around 31 miles of electric-only driving range.

As you might expect, this range-topping Panamera doesn’t come cheap. Prices for the regular Turbo S E-Hybrid begin at $185,450, and at $195,850 for the Executive model.

We’re sure to get more info closer to the car’s debut next month in Geneva, so stay tuned.