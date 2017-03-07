2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Adds Six-Speed Manual Transmission

Oh, dear. After looking over the spec sheet of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, we sincerely hope you weren’t one of the collectors who dropped seven-figure sums on a secondhand 911 R. For 2018, the new GT3 plucks a whole cluster of go-fast hardware from both the 991.1 GT3 RS as well as the aforementioned, limited edition 911 R.

It’s a pretty brassy move on Porsche’s part. When the 911 R broke cover one year ago, Porsche purists went wild. Since the introduction of the 991.1 GT3 in 2013, drivers and collectors pining after stripped-down, pure trackday special 911s were unable to spec their GT3s with anything other than the dual-clutch PDK transmission. The six-speed manual-only 911 R, which is powered by the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six from the GT3 RS, was sold out on arrival, resulting in eye-watering prices on the secondary prices market. Examples of the 911 R traded hands for upwards of $1,000,000, almost 450 percent more than the $185,000 sticker price.

Now, after a short hiatus in 2017, the GT3 returns for the 2018 model year and if you paid a hefty premium for a 911 R, the outlook isn’t looking good for your investment. The same 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six thrums under the rear decklid, sending 500 hp and 338 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. A seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard, but there’s a new six-speed manual transmission available as well. 0-60 mph is said to arrive in a conservative 3.2 seconds for PDK-equipped models, and 3.8 seconds for manual-equipped ones. Top speed is 197 mph for the PDK and 198 mph for the manual.

Like the previous GT3, the 2018 model features trick rear-wheel steering technology, which allows for sharper cornering and more stability at higher speeds. The suspension and aerodynamic features are improved as well.

Inside, it’s business as usual. A pared-down, two-seat interior sheds a good chunk of weight over the regular 911, tipping the scales at 3,116 pounds for the manual and 3,153 for the PDK. The special sport steering wheel is derived from the 918 Spyder and the new “adaptive” sport seats keep the driver centered when things get twisty.

Prices for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 begin at $144,650, or roughly $40,000 less than the 911 R originally stickered at. We’re not quite sure what will happen to the values of the limited edition R at this point, but we’re expecting Porsche to receive some particularly nasty phone calls in the near future.