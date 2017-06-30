2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at Goodwood

After we got a quick peek at a Microsoft preview and “drove” it in the new Forza Motorsports 7 demo at E3, the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS bared all at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Don’t worry, it lives up to its name — with 700 hp from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six, the new 991.2 GT2 RS rightfully claims the title from the old 997.2 GT2 RS as the most powerful Porsche 911 ever put into production.

The new GT2 had some mighty large shoes to fill — namely, the lightened, exclusive, and boosted sneakers still occupied by the old car. Historically, Porsche reserves the GT2 badge for the most hardcore, fastest, and exclusive 911s to emerge from Stuttgart. We’ve enjoyed a GT2 variant from every 911 generation since the 993, and with the 991 entering its twilight years with no GT2, things were looking grim up to this point.

From the looks of the new car, we’re glad we were patient. It seems like Porsche vaulted over the regular, hum-drum GT2 and went straight for the RS model. Perhaps this will be de rigueur for future generations — Porsche also skipped the non-RS GT2 for the 2010-2012 997.2, opting to create the first GT2 RS instead.

The GT2 RS makes use of a highly modified, water-injected 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six from the Turbo S, now returning a stunning 700 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. To put this in perspective, this beats the old car by 80 hp/37 lb-ft, the current GT3 RS by 200 hp, and the Turbo S Exclusive Series by 93 hp.

Like all other GT2s, this power is sent exclusively to the rear tires, in this case the widest tires ever to be fitted to a production 911 — 325/30 ZR21s. As is the case with the GT3 RS, the only transmission available is the venerable seven-speed PDK, a departure from the old GT2 RS’ six-speed manual transmission.

In exchange for a third pedal, the new car gains serious performance figures. Zero-60 mph is dispatched in 2.7 seconds, 0-100 mph in 5.8 seconds, and 0-124 mph in 8.3 seconds. Be brave, and the GT2 won’t stop accelerating until it smacks into its 211 mph top speed. Keep in mind Porsche is almost always conservative with its quoted performance figures, so expect independent testing to reveal even stronger numbers.

Don’t worry, there’s all manner of go-fast hardware to keep it safe, including standard carbon ceramic brakes, aggressive aero, rear-wheel steering, and specialized traction and stability control. Like the GT3 RS, it’s lighter than most 911s, thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum body panels. Around back, the titanium exhaust is unique to the GT2 RS, further shedding extra bulk, bringing the total down to 3,241 pounds.

Not enough? Buyers looking for that extra inch of asceticism can outfit their GT2 RS with the optional Weissach package. This adds more carbon fiber, titanium, and magnesium components to save an additional 40 pounds.

Shockingly, this isn’t a strictly limited model, unlike the previous car — Porsche will build as many as they can sell. Prices begin at $294,250, and only climb from there, especially with the $31,000 Weissach Package. Get your order in now, as deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2018.