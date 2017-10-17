2018 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Arrive with More Power, Performance

Listen up track rats and canyon carvers—the excellent Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster are now available in a new flavor of fast. Following along with modern Porsche product lineups, both 718 variants are now available in GTS configuration, offering up more performance and value-for-money.

Historically, Porsche’s GTS trim sits above the S trim, providing increased performance and capability without compromising daily usability or launching the price tag too far into the stratosphere. Especially in the case of the new 718 GTS, the trim also serves as a conglomerate of existing order sheet options on the regular car, providing an easy way of outfitting your Cayman or Boxster with the best factory performance bits available without having to piece together a high-spec 718 from scratch.

Of course, the GTS packs some extra heat not available on the regular 718 and 718 S. Power from the turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four jumps to 365 hp, a 15 hp boost over the 718 S and 35 more than the previous 981 Cayman and Boxster GTS. Power is routed to the rear wheels through either the standard six-speed manual transmission or the optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Grab the PDK and maximum torque rises to 317 lb-ft, eight more than the 309 lb-ft offered in the 718 S and 718 GTS’ equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission. When outfitted with the PDK, this extra juice helps the 718 GTS crack the 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.9 seconds, charging up to a lofty 180 mph top speed.

To handle this extra performance, each 718 GTS arrives with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), Sport Exhaust System, and PASM suspension. Inside, the standard Sport Chrono package adds a host of improved driving modes, including Sport, Sport Plus, Launch Control (PDK only), and active driveline mounts.

Like other GTS models, the 718 GTS adds a bit of aggressive visual flair to the exterior and interior. 20-inch Carrera S wheels finished in Satin Black are standard, as are the tinted taillights and the Sport Design Package, accented in black. Inside, a GTS-exclusive Alcantara trim package is standard.

Prices (including delivery) start at $80,850 for the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, and $82,950 for the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS. If you’re interested, order books are already open, with deliveries beginning in March 2018.