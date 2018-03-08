2018 Pininfarina HK GT Concept Bows in Geneva

Blue glowing lights. Gullwing doors. Giant touchscreen. Check, check, and check.

The latest buzz from Switzerland includes the electrified 2018 Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic (HK) GT; a futuristic Gran Turismo that was revealed at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Pininfarina’s elegant HK GT is its fourth joint venture with the Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group.

The concept follows the H600 luxury sedan we saw at last year’s show and its K550 and K750 SUVs that were revealed at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show.

Its HK GT sports a long illuminated grille that stretches from high-tech headlights to headlights across the front of the car.

The sculpted rear sports more traditional lights, a sleek spoiler lip, and a squared back window.

The concept has an aluminum frame for its 2+2 configuration with wide, gullwing doors, and enough glowing interior bits for a rave party of four.

Inside reveals a floating dash and creamy white seats with orange stitching up front and contrasting gray ones in the back.

“The HK GT is a car with a dual personality—race and Gran Turismo—and it is precisely to underline this double soul of the car that the interior offers two different modes of experience: “race”, for moments of solitary and hedonistic sports driving, and “cruise” for great routes to be shared with the family,” states Pininfarina’s press release.

Race mode gets red interior lighting and cruise mode gets a blast of blue we are told. Power for the HK GT comes from four motors with a combined power output of 1,073 hp (800 kW). It has a 2-speed transmission and a claimed 0-62 mph time of 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph.

It has a limited all-electric driving range that’s less than 100 miles, but it can be increased to over 600 miles combined with the use of three different range extender options—a micro turbine generator, hydrogen fuel cell system, or a trusty, internal combustion engine.

Don’t expect to see it anytime soon, if at all—the concept was designed with Asian markets in mind. Well, maybe next year we’ll see a version for us—how about a convertible EV? That would be bellissimo!