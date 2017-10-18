2018 Nissan Rogue ProPilot Assist Offers Semi-Autonomous Tech

The 2018 Nissan Rogue receives a host of updates, including ProPilot Assist that helps drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic on the highway. The Rogue is the first Nissan vehicle to receive the semi-autonomous driving technology.

ProPilot helps drivers accelerate, brake, and steer within a single lane on the highway. Later, Nissan plans on adding more capabilities, including autonomous lane changing and city intersections. To get ProPilot Assist on the Rogue, drivers have to opt for the top trim level with the Platinum Package.

In January 2018, Nissan will introduce ProPilot to the Leaf. Throughout the rest of the decade, Nissan and its partners Renault and Mitsubishi will expand the technology to 10 models models in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China.

For the new model year, the Rogue now comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an additional USB port that sits inside the front center console box. Two new paint jobs are available: Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine. Mid-range SV models add a motion-activated liftgate as standard, while the top SL adds standard intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Nissan also redesigned Rogue Midnight Edition models with more blacked-out exterior accents. Now, there are black accents on the front and rear fascia as well as a black grille, black emblems, and a black rear license plate garnish.

Models start at $25,655, just $260 more than last year’s Rogue. Rogue SL models start at $32,035 with front-wheel drive and $33,385 with all-wheel drive. Once again, the Rogue offers a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 170 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque.