2018 Nissan Kicks Color Configurator Launched

Colorful crossover aficionados, your car has arrived. Nissan has released a color configurator for the 2018 Kicks, allowing potential buyers to choose from a wide array of exterior color combinations. Here, you can select unique colors for the roof as well as other exterior pieces including the door handles and roof spoiler.

On the outside, the Kicks is available in seven colors: Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Cayenne Red, Deep Blue Pearl, and two whites: Fresh Powder and a premium shade, Aspen White. Buyers can choose to dress the exterior in a single color, or spring for one of the five two-tone options which introduces an eye-popping eighth shade: Monarch Orange. Buyers hoping for oddball combinations like Cayenne Red and Monarch Orange are out of luck, at least for now.

There’s more fun to be had in the details. Nissan ups the ante further with a full range of interior and exterior trim pieces that are customizable in the same color palette as the body color options. There are twelve pieces that can be customized,and here, there are no rules on color conformity. Want to have blue door handles, red mirror caps, and an orange roof spoiler? It’s possible. Upgrade from the S to the SV or SR trim levels and a spectrum of wheel accents are also available.

Go crazy with the options and you’ll have a one-of-a-kind Kicks, but it’ll add $2,765 to the bottom line. That’s a lot of coin for color, though it might be worth it for those wanting the ultimate in personal expression. The 2018 Kicks rolls onto dealer lots later this spring at a starting price of $18,965, but the configurator is already up and running here for eager customers wishing to get a head start.

