Six Aesthetically Pleasing Interior Details on the 2018 Nissan GT-R Premium

While I was at my desk at our headquarters in El Segundo I overheard Automobile social media editor Billy Rehbock boast about the miles he clocked in on the 2018 Nissan GT-R Premium. “I drove the GT-R last night for over 100 miles…that car is a weapon,” he declared.

Having never driven a GT-R before and eager to understand what he had just proclaimed I signed myself into the driver seat for a night. (I missed out on seat time with the GT-R Nismo that was a contender in our 2017 Automobile All-Stars competition and was not going allow that to happen again). To make the most of my GT-R driving experience, I went on a night drive on the streets of Long Beach and downtown Los Angeles and spent plenty of time looking at the details of the the cabin. It quickly became obvious where Nissan focused its energy. Here are six interior details on the GT-R Premium that I highly commend.

Hand stitched interior

Take a closer look at the stitching and you’ll realize it is embedded everywhere in the interior: dashboard, steering wheel, door panels, center console, and seats. The Nissan GT-R has one of the most finely crafter interiors I have encountered. Every surface throughout the interior draws you in and sitting in the driver seat is as comforting as sleeping on a Temper-Pedic mattress. One would not expect such softness in a high-performance sports car with 565 hp.

Minimalistic infotainment display

Do you ever cringe at the smudges and fingerprints that inevitably get left on the touchscreen of your infotainment system? Well, the matte surface and minimalistic design of the infotainment display on the GT-R is a brilliant idea. The matte surface attracts less dust and fingerprints are not as visible in comparison to a glossy surface. The overall simplicity of the infotainment and equal parts layout of the menu buttons feels like a throwback to when infotainment systems were being introduced. (For those with glossy screens, a microfiber towel and hand sanitizer usually solves the fingerprint problem.)

Carbon-fiber interior surround trim

The use of carbon fiber on the center console gives the cabin an edgier look and makes for a good balance to the mostly red amber leather interior. On the instrument cluster, the carbon fiber accentuates the gauges by adding dimension.

Steering wheel design

The GT-R’s gorgeous steering wheel features a sleek design, with the metal trim piece at the bottom serving as icing on the cake. I prefer the slender appearance of this updated steering wheel to the bulkier one it replaced.

Bucket seat adjustment knob

This interior detail as mundane as it is fascinating. Power adjustable seats usually require the use of several controls to adjust your seat to a desired position. In the GT-R, with the exception of the switch that lifts the front portion of the seat cushion, major adjustments are mostly handled by one knob. With a simple thrust, you can slide the seat forward or backward, recline the seatback, and lift or lower the rear portion of the seat cushion.

Analog instrument cluster

The gauges on the GT-R instrument cluster have remained true to their roots since the R35-generation made its debut at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show. Unlike other sports cars that have implemented fancy navigation such as the Audi TT RS there is something to appreciate about analog