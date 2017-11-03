2018 Nissan GT-R Adds Pure Trim Level for $101,685

Nissan raised prices significantly on the GT-R for the 2017 model year, and that made sense due to a number of improvements it received. But now, Nissan is offering customers a back-to-basics model with a lower price tag. The 2018 Nissan GT-R Pure costs just $101,685.

At that price, the Pure is $10,500 less expensive than the GT-R Premium, which was the previous base model. Those opting for the Pure trim save a lot of money, but they also miss out on features such as Active Noise Cancellation, Active Sound Enhancement, an 11-speaker Bose sound system, and Titanium exhaust.

Once again, Nissan is offering a Track Edition. This model features a Nismo-tuned suspension, dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler, Nismo black 20-inch wheels, and black and red Recaro leather-appointed front seats. While the model borrows a number of elements from the Nismo model, it still gets the standard 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 565 hp. Prices start at $130,185.

At the top of the lineup is the GT-R Nismo. Priced at $177,185, the Nismo is $600 more expensive than last year’s model, which shot up $25,000 from the 2016 GT-R Nismo’s starting price. The Nismo produces an additional 35 hp from its 3.8-liter engine and also receives special suspension tuning and carbon fiber on both fascias, side sills, and rear spoiler. Inside, there are Recaro seats with synthetic suede accents. The model is only available in limited numbers throughout North America.

Other changes coming to the 2018 Nissan GT-R include standard Apple CarPlay and a new “Kuro Night” color option for the Premium Interior package.

The 2018 Nissan GT-R is now on sale.