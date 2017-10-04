2018 Nissan Frontier Offers More Standard Goodies

Nissan has announced updates to the aging Frontier midsize truck for the 2018 model year, which includes the addition of new standard features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a 5.0-inch screen, cruise control, air conditioning, and a rearview camera.

The 2018 Nissan Frontier now starts at $19,965 for the base King Cab model with a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Four-wheel-drive models start at $28,835 since they come standard with the optional V-6 engine and are only available from the SV trim and higher.

In addition to new standard features, the 2018 Nissan Frontier also gets a special Midnight Edition model with a gloss black grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black step rails, body-colored front and rear bumpers, black side mirror covers and door handles, black badges, and optional Midnight Edition floor mats.

The Frontier Midnight Edition will be available only in Crew Cab guise in rear- or four-wheel-drive configuration and only with the five-speed automatic transmission. It will be available with three exterior color choices: Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic, and Glacier White.

The base engine in the 2018 Frontier remains a 152-hp 2.5-liter I-4 paired to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission; however, it’s not available with four-wheel drive.

A 4.0-liter V-6 with 261 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque is optional on higher grades and comes paired to either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic.