Mitsubishi Polishes Outlander Sport for 2018

Mitsubishi has given the Outlander Sport a polish to keep it looking fresh alongside the new Eclipse Cross. The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will debut at the 2017 New York auto show with a few interior and exterior updates before going on sale this fall.

The automaker has redesigned the front and rear bumpers of the Outlander Sport, also adding new LED running lights. Inside the cabin, the Outlander Sport receives the 7-inch Smartphone Link display from the larger Outlander. This infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is a step up from the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screens offered on the current 2017 Outlander Sport.

Other updates include a redesigned shift lever, newly designed floor console, and an Alloy Silver paint job. Buyers can now opt for a Touring package, which bundles together a panoramic roof, NVH improvements for a quieter ride, and a host of safety features including automatic high beam, lane departure warning, and rear camera.

The compact crossover offers a choice of two engines. A 2.0-liter inline-four produces 148 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque while a 2.4-liter inline-four makes 168 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque.