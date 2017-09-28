2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Charges to 80 Percent in 25 Minutes

Mitsubishi has officially priced the 2018 Outlander PHEV from $35,535 for the base model including destination. The plug-in hybrid crossover, which has faced numerous delays, will finally go on sale this December. Unlike its gas-only counterparts, the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV features a 2.0-liter I-4 coupled to two electric motors and a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery positioned under the passenger compartment. It will be the only plug-in hybrid that will be available with DC fast charging capability and it also comes standard with Mitsubishi’s S-AWC all-wheel drive system.

There are three main drive modes in the 2018 Outlander PHEV. EV Drive mode uses only the two electric motors to power the crossover, while Series Hybrid mode allows the gas engine and battery pack to act as a generator and provide additional power to the electric motors and Parallel Hybrid mode where the car primarily uses the 2.0-liter gas engine with the electric motors only coming into the picture when extra power is needed. Additionally, there are three extra modes, including Battery Save mode to keep charge above 90 percent by letting the Outlander PHEV operate in hybrid mode, Battery Charge mode that turns the gas engine into a generator to maintain the battery’s charge, and an Eco mode that minimizes fuel and electricity consumption.

Using a level 3 DC fast charger, the 2018 Outlander PHEV can be charged to 80 percent in 25 minutes. Mitsubishi says that using a level 2 charger, the battery can be fully charged in under 4 hours or with a level 1 charger (read: household outlet), under 8 hours. Paddle shifters can be used to alter the strength of the Outlander PHEV’s regenerative braking system. Additionally, there are unique gauges specific to the Outlander PHEV that monitor fuel and energy consumption.

Available active safety features include blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera system. The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will also have an app that enables owners to see charging status and vehicle status.