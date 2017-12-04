2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Priced at $24,290 for Crossover Fans

During the Eclipse Cross’ North American debut, Mitsubishi announced pricing, power, and details on the new Mitsubishi Connect service. Mitsubishi’s new 1.5-liter turbocharged I-4 powers the Eclipse Cross and produces 152 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, less horsepower but more torque than the Outlander’s standard 2.4-liter naturally aspirated I-4 that is rated at 166 hp and 162 lb-ft. However, that is more power than rivals such as the Nissan Rogue Sport and the Honda HR-V. A CVT is the only transmission choice; front-wheel drive is standard on the base trim, but all others receive all-wheel drive.

With a starting price of $24,290, the Eclipse Cross starts only $500 under the larger Outlander and about $3,000 more than the similarly sized Outlander Sport. This was expected because the Eclipse Cross is supposed to fill the space between the Outlander and Outlander Sport. The Mitsubishi’s MSRP puts it above the Rogue Sport’s and HR-V’s starting prices. Trim levels include the base ES, LE, SE, and the top SEL trim.

The Eclipse Cross will be the first Mitsubishi vehicle to offer Mitsubishi Connect services. Like other connected services offered by other manufacturers, Mitsubishi’s is a subscription-based service. It offers a Safeguard package, which includes automatic collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, information assistance, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle assistance, alarm notification, and a mileage tracker. The Mitsubishi Connect Remote services package works through a mobile device app and consists of remote climate control, remote door lock/unlock, remote horn, remote lights, a car finder, and parental controls.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be available in dealerships starting in March 2018 and will come with the automaker’s generous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/60,000-miles new vehicle limited warranty.