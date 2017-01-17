First Look: 2018 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4

Mini has unveiled the 2018 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4, which will be the automaker’s most powerful model ever.

Powered by a 2.0-liter direct-injected, turbocharged I-4, the 2018 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 will churn out 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and an eight-speed automatic is optional. As its name suggests, Mini‘s ALL4 all-wheel drive system is standard. Regardless of the transmission, Mini says the JCW Countryman ALL4 will run from 0-60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, which is around 0.8 second quicker than the Cooper S Countryman ALL4 (189 hp and 207 lb-ft). Compared to the first-generation JCW Countryman ALL4, the new one is about 0.4 second quicker.

Mini says the manual gearbox includes “active engine speed adaptation” which is a fancy way of saying it has automatice downshift rev-matching. Meanwhile, opting for the automatic transmission nets paddle shifters and a launch control function.

Other performance upgrades include Brembo brakes, torque vectoring, an aero kit, active dampers, and stiffer suspension. Three driving modes (Sport, Mid, and Green) adjust throttle and engine note. For models equipped with the automatic transmission, the drive modes will also adjust shift behavior and have the capability of decoupling the drivetrain at speeds over 35 mph (in Green mode).

The JCW Countryman ALL4 doesn’t skimp on luxury and tech goodies as well. Standard items include LED headlights, panorama moonroof, parking sensors, and Comfort Access keyless entry. Optional features include navigation, premium sound head-up display, and driver assistance tech like forward collision avoidance, active cruise control, and automatic parking assist.

Mini says the 2018 JCW Countryman ALL4 will debut this April at the Shanghai Motor Show. The sporty Mini should also arrive in U.S. showrooms around the same time.