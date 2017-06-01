2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Spied

We’ve been head-over-heels with the Mercedes-AMG C63 S since its debut. Its powerful, almost radioactive twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 produces growls, pops, and delivers plenty of torque. Yet, there’s no rest for the wicked and Mercedes-AMG is already hard at work on a mid-cycle update that will see a new face, new rear, and likely some added oomph to its already mighty performance statistics.

As you can see in the spy photographs here, Mercedes-AMG is currently testing a new front and rear fascia, new headlights, and according to our intrepid spies, some minor updates to the interior.

Staying on the outside, the front fascia sees little changes, although it does appear that it now uses some form of the AMG GT-R’s active aerodynamics that funnel air-flow through the grille towards the engine or possibly the almost comically large carbon ceramic brakes.

Moving further back, the rear receives a fresh fascia, but using our keen eyes, we don’t detect too much change, although the camouflage could be doing its job better than we’d like to admit. It does appear there are some changes around the exhaust ports, but that’s about it. What we can’t tell is what, if any changes were made to the interior and that ludicrous engine.

Based on previous Mercedes-AMG mid-cycle refreshes, we’re likely to see a few small details changed on the interior, but no significant revisions are expected. However, Mercedes-AMG does usually give their engines an uptick in power and torque. The current twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 mill develops a whopping 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and feels absolutely monumental when you first put your foot down. However, that motor is very under-stressed as we’ve seen in the 577-horsepower AMG GT-R.

Expect to see the updated Mercedes-AMG C63 S within the next few months and in dealerships later next year. Pricing likely won’t change much, but a small increase is probable.