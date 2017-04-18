Updated 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Bows at the Shanghai Auto Show

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan arrived with a healthy update at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

New goodies for all 2018 S-Class models include new grilles, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and taillights, three new upholstery choices, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

The new looks may not be that obvious at first glace, but the S-Class is beginning to look more well rounded and smoother from all angles.

There is also an extended suite of Intelligent Drive features that brings the flagship sedan even closer to autonomous driving.

These tech wonders include active distance assist, active speed assist, route-based speed adaptation, and other Mercedes tech standards like active blind spot assist, active braking assist, and evasive steering assist to name but a few.

Other new weird tech includes “Energizing Comfort” that offers massage and fragrance functions such as freshness, warmth, vitality, joy, comfort, and training (muscle relaxation, muscle activation, and balance) are available. Yes, really.

Also standard to all S-Class models are features like 64-color ambient lighting, a lane-tracking package, LED Intelligent Light System with a new Ultra Beam feature, smartphone integration, Nappa leather seats, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, and 19-inch wheels.

The latest S-Class sedans also feature dual 12.3-inch displays and a new generation of engines under the hood.

Mercedes-Benz says the S-Class model range now includes the S450 and S450 4MATIC, which come with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that produces 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The Mercedes-Benz S560 and Mercedes-Maybach S560 4MATIC get a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 463 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes claims that the new V-8 uses 10 percent less fuel than the previous version thanks to the use of cylinder deactivation.

The Maybach’s wheelbase of 132.5 inches is 7.9-inches longer than that of the regular S-Class. Maybach standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, executive seats in the rear, leather covered door sills and seat consoles, wood/leather steering wheel, Airmatic semi-active suspension, and Magic Body Control.



Engine Size Matters

For those in the market for the ultimate in performance, the Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 Sedans get upgrades as well.

“Impressive power, torque and performance on the road, as well as expressive design distinguish the new Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65,” said Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman of the board, in a statement.

“With the S63, we additionally took a major development step that supports our leadership claim in the areas of driving dynamics, performance, traction, equipment and demonstrative comfort. The S65, with its high-torque 6.0L V-12 biturbo engine, remains the spearhead of the S-Class models.”

AMG’s “handcrafted” twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 replaces the twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 found in the Mercedes-AMG S63, yet it still produces generous 603 hp — 26 hp over the previous version — and 664 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. It offers a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a limited top speed of 186 mph.

The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that replaces the outgoing 7-speed. It also features 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system for superior traction.

AMG’s cylinder deactivation system provides better fuel economy and Mercedes claims that the transition from four to eight-cylinder operation is immediate and imperceptible. We’ll have to get back to you on that.

The AMG S65 Sedan sports a “handcrafted” twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 engine that produces 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque @ 4,300 rpm. It can sprint you from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and also has a limited top speed of 186 mph. The V-12 is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Four driving modes are offered that include comfort, sport, sport+, and individual in both sedans. The AMG S65 features an optional “curve” driving mode that is integrated in the sedan’s Magic Body Control suspension.

The curve-tilting function allows the S65 to tilt inside a turn by up to 2.65 degrees. AMG says this reduces perceived lateral forces and almost eliminates body roll.

Both the S63 and S65 receive high-performance compound braking systems with compound 15.4 x 1.4-in. rotors with 6-piston aluminum fixed calipers up front and 14.2 x 0.9-in. rotors with single-piston floating calipers on the rear.

Outside and Inside

The AMG S63 and S65 sport front bumpers with a new jet wing design, large side intakes for cooling, 3-D front splitter, and an LED Intelligent Light System.

Both models roll on forged 20-inch wheels and around back get an updated bumper, dual tailpipes, and other high-gloss design elements. The S63 gets an AMG track app too.

Nappa leather adaptive sport seats feature AMG design badges and emblems on the armrest and center console. Three new upholstery color combinations include Silk Beige/Deep-Sea Blue, Magma Gray/Espresso Brown, and Mahogany/Silk Beige.

Lastly, but certainly not least, pricing has not been announced for any of the 2018 S-Class models, but is expected closer to the vehicle launch dates.

Mercedes-Benz S450, S450 4MATIC, S560 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG S63, and Mercedes-Maybach 560S 4MATIC are expected to reach dealers by the fall.

Mercedes-Benz S560, Mercedes-AMG S65, and Mercedes-Maybach S650 will be available before the end of the year.