2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS Gets a Luxurious Grand Edition

Despite getting a mid-cycle refresh for 2016, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has been around in its current form since 2013. As we found in the latest Motor Trend SUV of the Year competition, the updates it received last year, no amount of improvement can hide the fact that it sits on a dated platform. But before the next-generation GLS goes on sale, Mercedes has created a new, more luxurious trim level: the Grand Edition.

Available on both the GLS450 and GLS550, the Grand Edition adds Designo-level Nappa leather seats in either Porcelain or Espresso Brown that include “exclusive diamond quilting and special Budapest-design piping.”

Nappa leather also covers the rest of the dash, with trim pieces now made from open-pore brown ash wood. To make owners feel extra fancy, ambient lighting is included as standard, as are Espresso Brown velour floor mats.

On the outside, Grand Editions get LED lighting and special badging. Pick the GLS450, and it will get 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels, while the GLS550’s wheels get bumped up to 21 inches.

At the moment, pricing isn’t available, but Mercedes says the first Grand Editions will arrive on dealer lots midway through 2018.

Before they go on sale, look for the GLS Grand Edition at this year’s Detroit auto show later this month.