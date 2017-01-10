The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is bigger, better, and a little classier than last year’s model. It has arrived in E400 Coupe flavor, which made its world debut in rear-drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive varieties at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

Powering the E400 will be a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V-6 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. This power plant will produce 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque with an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. Mercedes claims that the E400 can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, with the 4MATIC variant needing a little more time, hitting 60 mph in 5.5 seconds.

“With its clear, aesthetic lines, our new E-Class Coupe appeals equally to the heart and mind. It combines contemporary luxury, agile sportiness and high-tech engineering into an automotive personality with spirit, offering exclusive, refined driving pleasure,” said Prof. Dr. Thomas Weber, Daimler AG Board of Management Member, in a release.

Exterior-wise, the two-door E-Class keeps the sedan’s beefy front end, low grille, hood bulges, frameless side windows, beautiful sunroof, and clean uncluttered rear looks.

“Thanks to innovative crystal optics, the tail lamps also have a brilliant stardust appearance similar to the glow of a jet engine,” Mercedes claims. Sounds magical to us, considering the coupe’s top speed.

Inside, the lovely new coupe can seat four comfortably. It features intelligent drive and offers the latest driver assist capabilities. One of the coolest features, Distance Pilot DISTRONIC, has been upgraded; not only can it keep the coupe at a safe distance behind vehicles in front of it, it can now automatically follow them at speeds up to 130 mph.

A 12.3-inch high-resolution COMAND center display that looks like an Apple MacBook sits atop the center stack, directly adjacent to the digital instrument cluster with which it appears to share the same piece of hardware. The latter can be viewed in one of three different styles — Classic, Sport, and Progressive — depending the desired information.

Quad air vents directly sit below the infotainment screen. Designed to look like turbine engines, as are the twin vents on either side of the cockpit, they also seem to resemble the fangs of a Barbed Dragonfish, so proceed with caution while adjusting the direction of the air flow.

There are buttons aplenty on the dash, as well as the steering wheel, controlling everything from the stereo to the ambient lighting system with 64 color options to choose from to create your own personal mobile rave unit. Of course, the best buttons are the ones that turn off the driver assistance systems you probably don’t need, like the ECO start/stop system, the control button for which sits on the right of the control knob, just below the volume switch.

Thanks to a 4.4-inch longer wheelbase, a 4.8-inch gain in overall length, a 2.9-inch increase in width, and a 1.3-inch boost in height versus the outgoing E-Class coupe, occupants receive more leg and headroom, especially those riding in the back. The new coupe also sports a lowered suspension with selective damping for a smoother ride over most surfaces you may encounter.

Lastly, the DYNAMIC SELECT system offers Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport +, and Individual transmission modes as standard, as well as Active Brake Assist. This system can warn the driver of an imminent collision, detect pedestrians, and autonomously apply the brakes in an emergency situation. It sure sounds like a win-win for all of us.

The 2018 E-Class Coupe will go on sale this summer.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe/E400 4MATIC Coupe Specifications