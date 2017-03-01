First Look: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz adds a new cabriolet to its latest E-Class lineup that includes a sedan, coupe, and a wagon.

Like those family members, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet was also designed to be driven year round and not just on warm, sunny days.

All-wheel drive is now available on the convertible for the first time to facilitate driving under more challenging weather conditions.

The sporty convertible gets a diamond-block grille, LED headlamps, and a muscular hood up front. Around back it gets slim LED taillights that wrap gently around the rear and chrome dual exhaust tips.

At 190-inches long, the latest E-Class is 5.0-inches longer than its predecessor. It’s also 2.9-inches wider (73.2 in) and 1.4-inches taller (56.2 in). The suspension is 0.6-inches lower than the sedan and it rolls on standard 18-inch wheels.

Beneath the hood it gets a 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6 engine that produces 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission and the car is available in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The soft top is available in dark brown, dark blue, red or black. It can drop in 20 seconds while driving at speeds up to 30 mph.

Inside, the convertible gets a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen on the dash and overall flourishes in Yacht Blue with Macchiato Beige to give it a more nautical vibe. Leather is available in four colors choices and Nappa leather is optionally offered in three shades. There are seven wood trim options to choose from as well.

Probably the best feature of the cabriolet is the neck-level heating and cooling that is built into the seats. The system uses an electric wind deflector module integrated into the roof frame and an electric wind blocker behind the rear seats. This allows for open-air driving and circulates warm air around the neck when it’s cold outside. This is definitely a must for year round driving enthusiasts.

The cabriolet gets all the safety features offered in the E-Class line-up including active brake assist, which comes standard and can help stop the vehicle in case you cannot.

The 2018 E-Class Cabriolet will roll into the Geneva Motor Show for its world premiere next week. It goes on sale in the U.S. before the end of the year and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.