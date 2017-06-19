2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is U.S. Bound

If you are waiting to buy a more affordable Mercedes-Benz your wait is almost over, Mercedes will bring an entry-level A-Class sedan to the U.S. in 2018.

According to a recent report by Automotive News, Mercedes-Benz brass confirmed the sedan’s arrival to dealers in Miami, Florida this month.

The affordable A-Class sedan with a sporty Panamericana grille will slot below the current CLA four-door and was presented to dealers at the recent gathering.

When the CLA made its debut in 2013, it was priced just below $30,000 and dealers are hopeful that the new model will be priced competitively to help attract younger buyers into the fold.

The A-Class sedan will ride on the second generation MFA platform along with the CLA, GLA, and the B-Class models.

Mercedes has touted an A-Class concept at the Shanghai auto show in the spring. The new model incorporates the company’s “Aesthetics A” sculpture design.

The concept A-Class is slightly shorter, but wider and taller than the current CLA. It measures 179.9 inches long, 73.6 inches wide, and 57.6 inches tall. The four-door sedan rolls on 20-inch wheels

“Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme. We have the courage to implement this purism”, said Gorden Wagener, Daimler design honcho, earlier this year.

“In combination with perfect proportions and sensual surface design, the upcoming generation of the compact class has the potential to herald a new design era. Design is also the art of omission: the days of creases are over.”

Mercedes says that its designers employ sweeping surfaces at angles to each other to contour the body design with light and shadow and to emphasize the proportions of a three-box design.

Aside from the new A-Class, AN also reports that Mercedes showed dealers a new version of the AMG GT sedan and it confirmed that both new sedans will go on sale in the summer of 2018.