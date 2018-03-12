/ News / 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT3

Head 2 Head turns up the heat for its 100th episode

Like fast German cars? You’re in for a treat—on this special, 100th episode of Head 2 Head presented by Tire Rack, Motor Trend‘s Jonny Lieberman and Automobile‘s Jethro Bovingdon take a look at two of the best sports cars to ever hail from Germany, the AMG GT R and the Porsche 911. Unexpectedly perhaps, the two cars could not be more different.

The AMG sports a twin-turbo, snarling V-8 seated in front of the driver and powering the rear wheels via a seven-speed twin-clutch transaxle.

The Porsche,on the other hand, has a naturally flat-six screamer stuffed in its rear, powering the back wheels through a mid-mounted six-speed manual.

Bovingdon and Lieberman take the two cars to the road, a test track, and a racetrack, and along with pro driver Randy Pobst, figure out a winner. Which is it? Watch and find out here on Wednesday, March 14.

