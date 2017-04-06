2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster Pricing Announced

Want a new 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe? You’ll have to cough up at least $157,995. Mercedes-Benz also confirmed that the “Beast of the Green Hell” would arrive at dealers this summer.

The rear-drive GT R Coupe packs a 4.0-twin-turbo V-8 engine that offers 577 hp and 516-lb-ft of torque. It’s V-8 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

AMG’s two-seater coupe weighs in at 3,428 pounds and can scoot its occupants from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 198 mph and Mercedes also claims that the GT R has a Nürburgring lap time of 7:10.9.

It also features an extensively modified suspension, active aerodynamics, active rear-wheel steering, and nine-way adjustable traction control.

The rest of the AMG GT coupe lineup will be priced as follows — GT Coupe will retail for $113,395, GT S for $133,395, and GT C for $145,995 in a limited edition of 50.

As for the AMG GT Roadster, it will sell for $125,395 and the GT C variant for $157, 995.

AMG’s 2018 coupes and roadsters will all go on sale this summer except for the limited edition GT C Coupe, which will roll into dealerships in the fall.