2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63, GLC63 Coupe Drop Ahead of New York Show Debut

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe have been revealed ahead of their official debut at the 2017 New York auto show. Both GLC-class variants come with fire-breathing V-8 engines standard along with a host of suspension and chassis tweaks.

In the two GLC63 models, the hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 makes 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. If that’s not enough, the GLC63 S Coupe (there’s no regular GLC63 S) kicks it up a few notches with 503 hp and 516 lb-ft. All come standard with Mercedes-AMG’s new nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission that first made its debut in the 2018 AMG E63 sedan and wagon. The gearbox features a full manual mode should you wish to shift for yourself via the paddle shifters.

Power is routed to all four wheels via Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive system, which features an electromechanically controlled clutch that connects the front to the rear axle. There are four available drive modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual, all of which change how the GLC63 drives. In the GLC Coupe variants, a fifth mode – Race – is added for maximum performance. All of this kit is good for acceleration from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds in the standard GLC63 and 3.7 seconds to 60 in the GLC63 S Coupe. Alfa Romeo estimates the Stelvio Quadrifoglio can do 0-60 in 3.9 seconds and a Porsche Macan Turbo clocked 4.2 seconds in our tests. That would make the GLC63 S Coupe the current quickest in its class if it lives up to the manufacturer’s claims.

A new suspension setup featuring multi-chamber air springs help improve the GLC63’s handling and stability. The air suspension system works together with continuously variable dampers that features Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes. A rear limited-slip differential comes standard, improving traction and handling by reducing slip on the inside wheel while taking corners, and the GLC63 S Coupe is upgraded to an electronic limited-slip diff. There’s also a three-stage electronic stability control system that allows the driver to fully turn the nannies off. A selectable steering system with Comfort and Sport settings is also standard.

Design cues that set the GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe apart from more pedestrian models include the new Panamericana grille that we first saw on the Mercedes-AMG GT, a wider front bumper, wider body cladding over the wheel arches, new side sills, Iridium Silver inserts on the GLC63 S Coupe, a wider rear bumper, black diffuser, chrome quad exhaust tips and a lip spoiler on the Coupe. Inside, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe feature leatherette upholstery with Dinamica microfiber seat inserts. The more powerful GLC63 S Coupe features a top stitched leatherette dashboard, an AMG performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber, and an AMG instrument cluster with red highlights.

Available options for the GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe haven’t been fully revealed yet, but they include an AMG performance exhaust with active flap control, and the AMG Night package that adds black exterior trim in the front splitter, side sills, side mirror covers, and roof rails. There’s also a Carbon Fiber package, which adds carbon fiber side mirror covers and lip spoiler. Upholstery choices include two-tone Red Pepper/Black or Platinum White/Black Nappa leather. Buyers can also opt for AMG Performance front seats in place of the standard sport seats. The GLC63 comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels while the GLC63 S Coupe comes with 20-inchers. Alloy wheel options range from 20 to 21 inches in diameter.