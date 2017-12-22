2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Priced from $107,945

While BMW and Audi continue to keep the M5 Touring and RS6 Avant to themselves, Mercedes-AMG is happy to share the mighty E63 S in five-door form with us poor Yanks.

We’ve enjoyed a few generations of the brutal family hauler, and it looks like it’s here to stay with the all-new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Now, a few months after its debut, Mercedes finally hangs a price tag on the wagon, starting at $107,945.

That’s a lot of car for the money, despite the six-figures. Power comes from the ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, spitting out 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

This mighty motivation is routed to all-four-wheels through Mercedes’ nine-speed automatic transmission, returning a tremendous 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed limited to 180 mph.

It’s not just blistering in a straight line – Mercedes trumps this as the fastest wagon around the Nurburgring, clocking-in an official time of 7:45.19.

This is the third generation of AMG-ified E-Class Wagon we’ve been privy to on our shores. Our first taste of five-door AMG fun was the W212 E55 from 2005.

This was one of the last of the supercharged AMGs, packing a 5.4-liter supercharged V-8, pushing out a mighty 469 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. Despite pent up demand, just 279 of these were ordered in the States. Sales improved for the W212, ending with 992 units ordered.