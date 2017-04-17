2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Lands on American Soil

The talk of the media town was quick to label the 2017 New York auto show the “auto show of SUVs and crossovers.” But a pair of wagons were in the mix as well, one of which was the beastly, 603-hp Mercedes-AMG E63 S (the other? Buick’s Regal TourX).

Based off of the latest generation W213 E-Class, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon sports the same kit as the E63 S sedan. That means the same beastly bi-turbo 4.0L AMG V8 sits under the hood, churning out said 603 hp along with 627 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to AMG’s latest SPEEDSHIFT MCT nine-speed automatic and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ full-time all-wheel drive. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0-60 time in just 3.4 seconds, setting a new record in its class.

To better inform those around on the road that this wagon is likely to put them in the dust at practically any moment, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S comes with also looks as aggressive as the sedan. The front bumper incorporates larger openings for more air to be sucked in for various purposes, the wheel arches are flared to accommodate the wider axle track and wheels, and the performance exhaust system is tuned specifically for the wagon.

Steering features AMG’s adaptive speed-sensing steering that varies the ratio according to speed, and which ever driving mode is chosen out of “Comfort,” “Sport,” and “Sport Plus.” Changing the mode also affects the adaptive, multi-chamber air suspension, throttle and transmission response. Aiding traction is an electronically controlled, limited-slip rear differential.

The beauty of the E63 S wagon is that you can haul more than just ass. The rear seat can be folded down in a 40:20:40 split fashion, doubling storage space. With the seats up, space is a still-generous 35 cu. ft.

Pricing is not yet available, but Mercedes-AMG confirmed the 2018 E63 S Wagon will be available in the US starting this fall.