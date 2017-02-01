2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Geneva Bound

Auto manufacturers would have you believe that the end-all-be-all for families is the crossover. They’re small, affordable, and practical, everything a burgeoning family could ever want. Except for horsepower and a mean soundtrack — that’s where hot wagons come in and Mercedes-AMG has built a doozy with the new E63 S Wagon.

The 2018 E63 S Wagon, based on the standard E63 S Sedan, comes equipped with the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine found in most of the Mercedes-AMG lineup, including the AMG GT and phenomenal C63 S. Here, the “biturbo” V-8 produces 603 horsepower and is able to hit 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Assisting the E63 S Wagon to crack off such fast sprints to 60 mph is the car’s AMG Speedshift MCT 9-Speed sport transmission and its 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

However, like its sedan sibling, the new E63 S Wagon has the ability to decouple the front wheels when put into “drift mode” and become purely rear-wheel drive. There, it can unleash its monstrous 627 lb-ft of torque and light up the rear tires. The E63 S Wagon will also go on to an electronically limited top speed of 180 mph.

Like the standard car, the E63 S Wagon comes standard with five drive modes that can be selected through its AMG Dynamic Select; Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Race, and Individual. In addition to its performance credentials, according to Mercedes-AMG, the E63 S Wagon’s exhaust has been specifically tuned for this application to ensure that AMG’s hallmark V-8 sound is retained.

Furthermore, the E63 S Wagon will also receive Mercedes-Benz’s new Drive Pilot semi-autonomous driving functionality. Enabling the feature “assists the driver with semi-automated driving in traffic jams or on routine trips.” This means it’s not as adept as say Tesla’s Autopilot, but it’s one step further to a fully autonomous car.

Speaking about the new car, Mercedes-AMG GmbH CEO, Tobias Moers said, “The new AMG E63 Wagon combines our brand’s hallmark driving dynamics with high everyday practicality. It is not for nothing that the model has been a permanent fixture in the AMG portfolio for 40 years. The powerful engine and the intelligent all-wheel drive underpin our claim to always be at the forefront of development when it comes to performance.”

Mercedes-AMG will debut the E63 S Wagon next month at the Geneva Motor Show, and it will hit dealerships this fall. Pricing will be released closer to the car’s on-sale date, but we estimate that the new E63 S Wagon will likely cost over $100,000.