2018 Mazda6 Gets Reloaded with a Second Power Plant Choice

For 2018, the Mazda6 offers two powertrain options in the U.S.—the familiar, naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 184 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque and the peppier 2.5-liter turbo-four from the Mazda CX-9.

The turbocharged engine produces 250 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque while on 93-octane fuel, we are told. If you use the cheap stuff, 87-octane gas, it drops to only 227 horsepower. So don’t be a cheapskate at the pump if you want to have some fun.

Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine is available with a manual transmission—yay!

To save even more fuel, the 2018 Mazda6 also features cylinder deactivation for its four-banger. Mazda says the outside two cylinders shut down when the sedan is rolling at steady speeds between 25 and 50 mph. But all four cylinders work when you punch the accelerator for maximum performance.

It also features the G-Vectoring Control voodoo that was introduced last year that measures throttle inputs and steering-angle sensors that make it more enjoyable to drive.

Up front, the Mazda6 gets a new grille and LED headlights with integrated fog lights. There are new 17- and 19-inch wheel designs to choose from and Soul Red Crystal paint is now available on the sedan as well as Machine Gray Metallic and other flavors.

Inside, the interior is all-new except for the steering wheel and a few small trim pieces. The front seats have been redesigned and are wider to accommodate bigger American-sized buttocks.

Thankfully, optional ventilated front seats are available and rear seats sport high-density urethane foam for its passenger’s derrières.

The 2018 Mazda6 Signature’s interior features brown Nappa leather, UltraSuede NU and Sen wood accents on the doors, seats, and stretched dashboard.

New tech goodies include 360⁰ View Monitor, and a new 8.0-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display. Optional upgrades offered include full-speed radar cruise control with stop & go, windshield wiper de-icer, and a windshield-projected active driving display head-up unit.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet and the 2018 Mazda6 is expected to go on sale in the spring.