2018 Mazda Miata Gets a Cherry Red Soft Top Option

For the 2018 model year, Mazda has updated the Miata with a number of new features, including a cherry red soft top that’s available as an alternative to the traditional black top.

Mazda first showed off a cherry red-roofed Miata at the Tokyo Motor Show. After receiving positive feedback, Mazda announced it would bring the cherry top to a limited-edition model for the U.K. market. We thought that would be the last we’d hear of it, but it turns out Mazda is bringing the red roof to our shores as well.

When it comes to exterior paint, new color options on the Miata softtop include Eternal Blue Mica, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Soul Red Crystal, and Machine Gray Metallic. The Miata continues to house a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 155 hp under the hood.

Finally, the base Sport model now comes standard with the Mazda Connect infotainment system. This system includes a 7-inch color touchscreen and HD Radio. Other features on the base model include LED headlights and taillights, cloth seats, leather-wrapped shift knob, and Bluetooth. Manual models, which now come standard with keyless entry, start at $26,185. Opting for the automatic requires an extra $1,350.

The next level up is the Club, which gets newly heated cloth seats. These join other standard features including 17-inch dark gunmetal aluminum alloy wheels, a nine-speaker Bose audio system, driver and passenger headrest speakers, two USB ports, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Expect to pay $30,045 with the six-speed manual or $30,645 with the six-speed automatic.

The $3,770 Brembo/BBS package, available on Club models with the manual transmission, now brings heated black leather-trimmed seats for the new model year. Buyers can also substitute for Recaro sport seats, a $4,470 package that was previously not available in the U.S.

The Grand Touring remains the top trim level for 2018. Priced from $31,085 with the manual or $32,160 with the automatic, the model offers standard heated leather-trimmed seats, automatic climate control, additional sound insulation in the headliner, navigation, lane departure warning, and high beam control with adaptive front lights. Auburn Nappa leather seats are a new $300 option.

The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata softtop is trickling into dealerships this month and will be available nationwide in January. Mazda will announce information on the MX-5 RF at a later date.