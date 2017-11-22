2018 Mazda CX-5 Gets Cylinder Deactivation

Just nine months after a complete redesign, Mazda’s small crossover receives some additional updates. The biggest change coming to the 2018 Mazda CX-5 is cylinder deactivation technology that comes standard on all models.
An official list of fuel economy numbers hasn’t been released. But Mazda told us they’re about 1 mpg higher for city and highway across the board. For reference, the 2017 CX-5 achieves 24/31 mpg city/highway with front-wheel drive and 23/29 mpg with all-wheel drive.
At cruising speeds, the engine shuts off two of its four cylinders to increase efficiency. While it’s a common feature overall, Mazda says it’s the only automaker in North America to employ cylinder deactivation on a four-cylinder. The updated Mazda6 also receives this technology.
Like before, the CX-5 comes equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 187 hp. Mazda has made small updates to reduce internal friction on this unit. It still comes paired to a six-speed automatic.
The crossover adds a good selection of new standard features on the base model. These include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shifter, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. Previously, these features were available on the mid-level Touring trim and above.
In exchange for these added features, Mazda has raised the starting price. The 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport starts at $25,125, up from $24,985. Sport models are now available with an i-ACTIVSENSE package that includes lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, brake support, lane-keep assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic headlights, and high beam control. This bundle option goes for $625.
Touring models start at $27,190 (up from $26,855). New features on this trim include 19-inch alloy wheels and the full suite of i-Activsense technologies. Grand Touring models, which receive two-position memory driver seat and six-way power adjustable passenger seat, cost at least $30,620 (up from $30,335). All-wheel drive is available on any trim for an extra $1,300.
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 goes on sale in early December.
Pictured is the 2017 Mazda CX-5.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.