2018 Mazda CX-3 Arrives With a Quieter Ride and a Slight Price Bump

After knocking out its first two years on the market, Mazda’s subcompact crossover will receive its inaugural round of significant updates. The 2018 Mazda CX-3 is rolling out to dealerships nationwide with new features and an upgraded chassis, as well as a small price bump.

The new CX-3 starts at $21,050, up $150 from last year. For that extra money, you now get standard Smart City Brake Support on all trims, which automatically applies the brakes in an emergency at speeds below 19 mph. Other standard features include cloth seats, two USB ports, a backup camera, Bluetooth, and a 7-inch color display.

Prices on the Touring start at $23,135, an increase of $235. New standard features on this trim include auto on/off headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and automatic climate control. These add to a long list of other goodies including leatherette/Lux Suede upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, and heated front seats. Once again, Mazda is offering a Touring Preferred Equipment package for $1,410, adding a power glass moonroof, SiriusXM satellite radio capability, HD radio, cargo cover, and a Bose Premium audio system with seven speakers.

Opt for the top trim level and you’ll receive adaptive LED headlights, a navigation system, and LED daytime running lights and foglights. The Grand Touring model also features special seats with Parchment or black leather with red accents and Lux Suede upholstery. A head-up display is also standard, and it has been revised with full color capability.

Grand Touring prices begin at $26,105, a $175 increase over last year. A GT Premium package, costing $1,435, brings adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking at higher speeds, lane departure warning, and brand new features including six-way power driver seat, power driver lumbar support, two-position driver memory seat, heated steering wheel, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

All-wheel drive is available on each trim level for an extra $1,250.

We’ve long praised the CX-3 for its excellent handling, but noise abatement remains a sticking point. Mazda promises to improve both of these areas with key changes made beneath the sheetmetal. Along with revised suspension bushings, new front lower control arms, recalibrated dampers, and new engine mounts, the model also features thicker rear glass and improved door seals for a quieter ride.

The 2018 Mazda CX-3 is available in select regions across the country right now. It rolls out nationwide in September.