/ 2018 Maserati Levante and Quattroporte are Back in Black

Just like the limited edition Ghibli Nerissimo that first appeared at the New York auto show last spring, Maserati goes black again and shows off its Nerissimo package on the Levante SUV and Quattroporte sedan at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Nerissimo package sports Nero paint and Twilight Chrome finishing on the grille upper bezel trim, rear trunk accent, side air vents, and trident logo. Even the Maserati badges on the C-pillars go black along with the car’s logo around back.

Updates for 2018 for both include GranLusso and GranSport trims and Maserati fans can opt for either trims for the sporty sedan and SUV.

GranSport was made for sport minded fans and the GranLusso offers a choice of Ermenegildo Zegna silk or full premium Italian upholstery. GranLusso trim also gets a Radica open-pore wood trim and a leather steering wheel.

For 2018, the Ghibli and Quattroporte feature Adaptive full LED headlights with glare free highbeam that was developed in collaboration with Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting.

Both Maserati sedans get an upgraded 3.0-liter V-6 engine we are told. Maserati says the engines receive a performance-enhancing integrated vehicle control system that was developed by Bosch.

The GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible also gets an upgraded interior with a new driver interface, infotainment system, and electric power steering for 2018.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but you can catch these black beauties at the L.A. auto show through December 10.