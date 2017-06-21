2018 Lincoln Navigator Starts at $73,250, Configurator Now Available

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator doesn’t head to dealerships until the fall, but in the meantime, you can build your very own version on the official configurator site. Prices for the SUV start at $73,250.

The starting price is over $8,500 higher than that of the 2017 version, and we’re talking before available incentives on the old model. At the very top of the range, the 2018 Navigator Black Label will set you back $94,900. Those who opt for this model benefit from a standard Technology package that includes a head-up display, active park assist, and adaptive cruise control as well as special services such as complimentary car washes and remote servicing pickup and delivery. The configurator allows you to choose between different interior themes such as “Chalet,” “Destination,” and “Yacht Club” for this top-tier model.

Buyers can choose between different paint colors, wheels, interior options, and accessories across the range. An extended-wheelbase version is also available, starting from $81,945 for the base version and topping out at $98,100 for the Black Label.

Despite the high prices, the Navigator has a lot more to offer in its new generation. On the list of features, look for front heated and cooled 30-way power seats with memory and massage settings. Welcome puddle lamps, a wireless charging tray for phones, seat belt buckle LEDs, a 12.0-inch digital dash cluster, and a rear seat entertainment system with live TV streaming capability are some of the other amenities offered on the model.

All Navigators come with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 making up to 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired to a new 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Check out the 2018 Lincoln Navigator configurator here.