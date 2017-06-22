Long-Wheelbase 2018 Lincoln Navigator Offers Extra 15 Cubic Feet of Cargo Space

For those that believe bigger is better, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator already fits the bill. But an extended-wheelbase version, which made its debut this week, is nearly a foot longer than the standard model and offers even more storage space in the rear.
The extended-wheelbase Navigator features an additional 15 cubic feet behind the third row. Here, you’ll also find a storage compartment underneath the floor for extra utility. Meanwhile, the second-row door is bigger to allow passengers to enter and exit the vehicle more easily.
Both the standard and long-wheelbase versions of the Navigator go on sale this fall. As revealed on Lincoln’s configurator site, the Navigator starts at $73,250 with the standard wheelbase and $81,945 for the extended wheelbase. They’re both available in the same trim level scheme, excepting the base Premiere model that’s offered only on the standard-wheelbase Navigator.
Buyers can select the Black Label treatment on either model. This top-trim model comes with one of three different interior design themes — Destination, Chalet, and Yacht Club — as well as a standard Technology package boasting a head-up display, adaptive cruise control with collision mitigation, and active park assist.
All Navigators come with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 making up to 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque.
