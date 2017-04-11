2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label is a Huge, Three-Row Leap in the Right Direction

Almost one year after the New York debut of the wild Lincoln Navigator Concept, the automaker unveiled the all-new Navigator at the 2017 New York auto show. The Lincoln Navigator is redesigned from the ground up for 2018, wearing a fresh new face and stunning interior lifted from the brand-leading Continental. Moving away from the outgoing Navigator’s dated styling, the new three-row SUV is the third model in Lincoln’s lineup to incorporate the Conti’s design language.

Visually, the new Navigator remains refreshingly true to the 2016 concept. Unsurprisingly, the production Navigator loses the concept’s insane gullwing doors, but happily retains its sleek, smooth profile. Both the front grille design and rear light bar is yanked straight from the Conti’s playbook, giving the SUV a profile that’s distinctly Lincoln. It’s not just a pretty face, either — the new aluminum body helps shed 200 pounds when compared with the old SUV.

Underneath the fancy new skin beats a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6, returning 450 hp and a tremendous 510 lb-ft of torque. This substantial power is managed by Ford’s new ten-speed automatic transmission. No word yet on if the SUV is rear- or all-wheel-drive, but it’s safe to assume both drivetrain configurations will be available.

It’s a whole new SUV on the inside, as well. It’s a cabin awash in metal, glossy wood, leather, and shiny black surfaces, similar to the Continental’s cockpit. Everything is reworked when compared with the outgoing car’s gussied-up Expedition interior. Lincoln’s worked hard to differentiate itself from Ford’s product lineup, and this is a very big step in the right direction.

Even the halo sedan’s signature seats made their way into the Black Label SUV. It’s a clean and uncluttered space, incorporating bespoke design touches like the “piano key” shift buttons and divided center storage area.

It’s loaded with all manner of infotainment tech, too. The driver interacts with a high-definition LCD display in place of a traditional gauge cluster, allowing customization and displaying in-depth vehicle information. Can’t be bothered to look down? No problem — Lincoln claims the Navigator’s optional HUD is the largest and most visible in the segment.

The Navigator’s SYNC 3 system comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, accessible on the sizable center screen. Don’t worry, audiophiles — Lincoln’s popular 20-speaker Revel sound system is available on some of the higher trim levels. Rear passengers aren’t left out, either. Along with six USB ports scattered around the cabin, anyone with an Android device and stream media onto the optional rear-seat infotainment screens.

Crucial numbers like performance, fuel economy, and tow rating aren’t available yet, but we’ll check back later when Lincoln releases the full specifications.