2018 Lexus RC Receives Minor Updates, 5-Horsepower Bump for V-6

Lexus is giving its RC coupe subtle updates for 2018, revising the infotainment screen and endowing V-6 models with an additional 5 hp. If you had a problem with the way the RC looked before—too bad. The coupe’s polarizing exterior design soldiers on for 2018.

V-6 models, including the RC 300 AWD, RC 350 RWD, and RC 350 AWD, make 5 more horsepower than before. The 3.5-liter V-6 in the RC 300 now makes 241 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque and is still paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The higher-output 3.5-liter now makes 311 hp and 277 lb-ft, and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the base RC still makes 241 hp and 258 lb-ft and gets the same eight-speed as the RC 350, but the trim level has been renamed from RC 200t to RC 300 RWD. It was marketed as the RC Turbo very briefly for the 2017 model year.

Lexus also adds two new driving modes for F Sport models, including Sport S+, which tunes the Adaptive Variable Suspension for optimal handling, and Custom, which lets the driver tinker with certain powertrain and suspension settings.

Opt for the available navigation system and you get a new, larger 10.3-inch screen. All RC models now receive Enform Safety Connect and Enform Service Connect free for 10 years. The former provides 24/7 emergency response in the event of an accident, while the latter sends you alerts when your RC is due for service and also notifies your preferred dealership (if you opt in).

Meanwhile, Enform Destination Assist and Wi-Fi have been made free for one year and Scout GPS Link now comes with a three-year trial period. The Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced safety features, which includes Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beam (IHB), and High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, has been made standard for 2018.

Lastly, Flare Yellow has been added as a new exterior color for F Sport models, joining the other exclusive hue, Rioja Red.

It’s not a full mid-cycle refresh, but assuming pricing stays relatively the same, the updates will give RC buyers slightly more bang for their buck.