Lexus LS 500h to Bow in Geneva

Lexus unveiled the fifth-generation LS earlier this year but has saved the hybrid version for Geneva.

The Lexus LS 500h makes its official debut March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show. The model will receive a multi-stage hybrid powertrain that is available in the LC coupe. The LC500’s hybrid system comprises of a 3.5-liter V-6 engine mated to an electric motor, a combination that produces a total output of 354 hp.

Unsurprisingly, the LS hybrid looks almost identical to the standard model in the teaser photo Lexus has released. We should see the same chrome-tastic body, updated spindle mesh grille, and interior goodies such as 28-way power front seats with heating, cooling, and massage functions and rear seats with special shiatsu massage and reclining capability.

The 2018 Lexus LS debuted at the Detroit auto show with a new V-6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and lighter body. It sits on the new GA-L global architecture for luxury vehicles, a platform that is shared with the LC. For 2018, the LS has grown 1.3 inches in its wheelbase, and is also lower than its predecessor.

The 2018 Lexus LS goes on sale in the U.S. around the end of the year, so the hybrid model shouldn’t be too far off.

Pictured below is the 2018 Lexus LS.