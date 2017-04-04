2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport to Debut in New York

Finally, Lexus is giving the F Sport treatment to its flagship sedan. The 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport will debut next week at the 2017 New York auto show.

In the teaser photo Lexus released today, the performance-oriented model looks pretty much identical to the regular 2018 LS aside from the F Sport badging. Although there’s not much to notice in the rear, the model should receive a unique grille and racing-inspired interior like other F Sport vehicles in the Lexus lineup. And, of course, it should also feature performance upgrades including a sport-tuned suspension.

The new 2018 Lexus LS 500 made its debut in January at the 2017 Detroit auto show. It was followed last month by the LS 500h hybrid, which was unveiled last month in Geneva. The LS, which sits on the new GA-L platform, has grown 1.3 inches in its wheelbase and is also lower than its predecessor. Along with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, the lineup benefits from a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine replacing the old 4.6-liter V-8.The standard model now makes 415 hp, while the hybrid version adds an electric motor to the mix for a total output of 354 hp.

The automaker says it will offer F Sport variants of both the standard and hybrid LS. We’ll learn more when Lexus unveils the full vehicle at the New York auto show on April 12.