“Black Panther” Rolls Out 2018 Lexus LC Special Editions at SEMA

The Lexus LC will star in Marvel’s “Black Panther” next year, and as an early celebration, Lexus is showing off two special-edition coupes inspired by the movie. The two vehicles will be on display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas from October 31.

One of the vehicles is a production model, while the other is a concept. Said to embody the characteristics of King T’Challa and his home country of Wakanda, the 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series goes on sale next spring. Only 100 copies will be sold in the U.S.

This vehicle’s most alluring feature is its Structural Blue paint job inspired by iridescent morpho butterflies. The paint contains no blue pigment, but its unique construction reflects blue light, and according to Lexus, “highlights the vehicle’s dynamic design and features to produce a compelling motion effect even when parked.”

Other than the paint job, the special model has 21-inch wheels, a uniquely badged carbon-fiber scuff plate, and a bespoke interior with a Signature Barneys sommelier set. Pricing for the Inspiration Series LC will be announced closer to launch.

The concept receives more blatant cues from the movie. The fictional metal vibranium is said to be used in the powertrain to provide extra boost and in the exterior paint to make the car immune to bullets.

The car also features a pulsating underbody glow, side mirrors designed after a panther’s claw, a widebody kit, and Remote Pilot Kimoyo Bead Interface allowing it to be driven remotely from control stations in the fictional city of Birnin Zana.

“Black Panther” hits theaters February 16, 2018.