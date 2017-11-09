2018 Land Rover Discovery Gains New Tech, Priced from $53,085

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery will go on sale in early 2018 fresh off a complete redesign for the 2017 model year. And although it has only been one model year since the new generation debuted, the Disco receives new standard features, including emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Buyers also get an InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with larger 10-inch touchscreen as standard equipment. The model also adds 4G Wi-Fi for up to eight mobile devices. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on everything but the base trim, and an updated optional head-up display features a bigger display area and full color.

Once again, the Discovery comes with two engine options. A 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 makes 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 puts out 254 hp and 443 lb-ft. For the new model year, the diesel engine is available on every trim level, not just HSE and HSE Luxury models.

Prices for the Discovery start at $53,085, up $2,100 from the starting price of the 2017 Disco when it first arrived in dealerships. This price applies to the base SE trim level when paired to the gas engine. If you want a diesel Disco, you’ll have to pay at least $55,085.

Moving up the totem pole, the HSE has a Meridian sound system, bigger 20-inch wheels, and other upgrades for $59,485 with the gas engine or $61,485 with the diesel. HSE Luxury models up the luxury even more, with prices starting at $66,485 or $68,485 with the gas and diesel engines respectively.

Land Rover is also updating the Discovery Sport for the 2018 model year. This smaller SUV receives a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 286 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.