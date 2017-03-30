2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Revealed in Leaked CAD Renderings

What appear to be CAD renderings of the next-generation Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has been leaked on Jeep enthusiast forum JLWranglerforums.com. At first glance, it appears not much has changed between the current generation and the upcoming 2018 model, but there are a few differences that we can point out.

The first thing that Jeep fans will be happy to see is that the Wrangler continues to use a solid frame with a removable roof and doors. With all the body panels in place, the JL-series Wrangler looks a lot like the JK, bearing a similarly boxy profile. One thing you’ll notice is that there’s a vent behind the front fenders, possibly to aid aerodynamics. Those fenders are slightly different from the JK, and we can just barely make out the horizontal LED daytime running lights we’ve seen in past spy shots. The front bumper is also redesigned, with the foglights repositioned from the center to the edges. Naturally, Jeep’s characteristic seven-slat grille carries over, but it appears more upright than before. Toward the top, it slants backward in a slightly similar way to the Jeep Shortcut concept that debuted at last year’s Jeep Easter Safari. Just like on that concept, the headlights intrude slightly into the outer slats of the grille.

There’s a new character line below the windows that runs from the A-pillar back, and the door handles look slightly different. The windshield appears more upright and features different hinges for folding it down. At the rear, we can see new taillights, a side-hinged tailgate with hinges on the opposite side, an indentation in the rear bumper where a spare tire would fit, and steps carved into the corners of that bumper.

Fiat Chrysler would not confirm this is the new Wrangler, but we’re fairly certain it is. The model should debut this year, possibly at the L.A. auto show in November. In addition to the current Pentastar V-6, the next-gen version should also be offered with a turbocharged inline-four dubbed the Hurricane and FCA’s 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6. Transmission options will likely include an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual.

What do you think of the next-gen Wrangler Unlimited? Tell us in the comments below. Also, head over to JLWranglerforums.com to view the original post and get more details.