Unofficial Renderings of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Making the Rounds

The first images of what we believe to be the next-gen Jeep Wrangler leaked just yesterday, but already the folks at JLWranglerforums.com have come up with their own renderings based on what could be seen in the original shots.

The leaked images, likely Computer-Aided Design (CAD) renderings, were black and white, grainy, and didn’t show much detail. These renderings very skillfully incorporate everything we saw yesterday into glorious high-resolution, full-color depictions of the new Wrangler Unlimited. In the front, we can see the more upright grille that slants back slightly toward the top and has notches in the outer grille slats for the headlights. Those headlights feature LED rings and a horizontal bar in the middle of the housings. The redesigned bumper looks a lot like the one on the current Wrangler Recon and Hard Rock, with the foglights moved outward. On the fenders, we see the slim LED daytime running lights that will help many tell this model from the outgoing Wrangler. The character line below the windows almost makes us think of a Mercedes G-wagen, and the vent behind the front fenders serves as another cue that this is the new model.

In back, the hinges for the tailgate have been reversed from how they appeared in the leaked image. It’s possible that shot itself was reversed, as the Wrangler has had the hinges on the passenger side for two generations now. It’s also possible, however, that the JL will indeed switch things up in back, perhaps to make accessing the cargo area from the curb easier. We’ve heard that the taillights on the 2018 Wrangler would be similar to those on the Renegade, so the production JL may look different than these renderings.

With the top off, we can better see that the roll cage is completely redesigned and attaches to the body at different points in the rear. We can also see mounting hardware for a spare tire on the tailgate, though it’s possible the spare will be an option in order to save weight. The interior is likely a complete guess. Expect FCA’s latest Uconnect infotainment system to be offered, however.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler won’t look exactly like these renderings, but we think it’ll be pretty close. What do you think of the JL-series’ modest makeover? Tell us in the comments below.