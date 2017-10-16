2018 Jeep Wrangler Owner’s Manual Revealed

The folks at JL Wrangler Forums have leaked information about the upcoming 2018 Jeep Wrangler once again, and this latest find is a gold mine. The forum site says it has uncovered the owner’s manual, revealing engine choices and other features coming to the new Wrangler.

By perusing through the guide, we learn that the Wrangler will offer a removable soft top and a three-piece Freedom hard top with removable panels. There is also a power sliding top that is not removable, but the rear quarter windows can be taken off.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will offer a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The automatic receives a manual mode, and stop/start is also offered to reduce fuel consumption. The guide details two engines: a 2.0-liter engine and a 3.6-liter engine. No details are given on aspiration or cylinder count, but we can safely guess the 3.6-liter is the ubiquitous Pentastar V-6 available in the current Wrangler, and the 2.0-liter is the rumored “Hurricane” turbocharged four-cylinder. In the engine compartment diagram, we see a coolant reservoir for a “motor generator unit,” which confirms the available mild hybrid system.

Premium gas is recommended for the 2.0-liter unit, while the 3.6-liter was designed to run on 87 octane fuel. The guide doesn’t list horsepower ratings, so there’s no way to confirm reports that the Wrangler’s 2.0-liter engine will make 368 hp.

In terms of safety features, the Wrangler will receive blind spot monitoring and rear cross path detection technology. Cruise control can be activated at speeds over 20 mph. Other available features include Parksense Rear Park Assist, heated steering wheel, and push-button start. The manual shows off the Uconnect infotainment screen in 7-inch or 8.4-inch form.

Both two- and four-door models will be available. For off-roading in four-wheel-drive models, a special four-wheel drive gear selector includes four modes: two-wheel-drive high range, four-wheel-drive high range, neutral, and four-wheel-drive low range. Models with a five-mode transfer case include both a four-wheel drive auto high range and a four-wheel drive part time high range. A 4WD Auto mode engages the front axle but directs the vehicle’s power to the rear wheels until the situation calls for four driven wheels.

The new Wrangler should debut soon, perhaps at the upcoming L.A. auto show. For the 2019 model year, Jeep is expected to add a diesel engine option.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums