2018 Jeep Wrangler Photo Leaked Rolling Off the Line

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has leaked once again in a new photo that surfaced on the Jeep enthusiast site JL Wrangler Forums. As we see in the photos, which appear to be taken at FCA’s Toledo, Ohio, facility, this particular red example is a four-door Wrangler Unlimited, and it shows some notable details such as side vents behind the front fenders and what appears to be hood vents, hinting that this could be a Rubicon model.

This example also features a soft top but it’s not known whether its a manual or power-operated one, which was revealed to be an option on the JL-generation Wrangler. Another key feature is the side mirror, which appears to have an integrated turn signal. Although some of the key styling cues haven’t deviated much from the current-generation Wrangler, the photo highlights some key differences.

It provides a closer look at the character line that starts from the A-Pillar and runs all the way to the D-Pillar. That line was first revealed in CAD drawings of the JL Wrangler Unlimited that leaked earlier this year. The hinges for the windshield frame also appear lower than in the current generation, hinting that the next-generation Wrangler will likely continue to offer a folding windshield. The black fenders reveal you can opt for those instead of body-colored ones.

Expect the 2018 Jeep Wrangler to feature the same 3.6-liter V-6 as the standard engine. A new 2.0-liter turbo-four and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 will be the optional engines. A six-speed manual gearbox should come standard and an eight-speed automatic will replace the old five-speed unit. Check out the original photo and read more over at JL Wrangler Forums.