2018 Jeep Grand Commander Revealed for China

Official images of the 2018 Jeep Grand Commander have been revealed and it looks a lot like the Jeep Yuntu Concept (below) we saw last year in Shanghai—minus the plug-in hybrid kit and drone tech.

Jeep’s Grand Commander is slated to make its official debut at this year’s Beijing auto show in April. The sleek, seven-seat SUV has a long-wheelbase and is made exclusively for the Chinese market.

Like the Jeep Yuntu Concept, the Grand Commander shares its sharp, clean lines, slim LED headlights and taillights, a chrome grille—but sadly, it does not have suicide doors.

It does have a big roof rack and a sunroof that spans over three quarters of its long top. A 4×4 version will also be available, judging from video on Jeep’s Chinese language website.

Don’t feel too left out, though. We can expect to receive both a Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer (1991 model shown below) here in the U.S. by 2020 instead.

Under the hood, the family friendly hauler will likely pack a potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 234 hp or a 265 hp one depending on the trim level. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The China-only model is a joint venture with FCA’s partner Guangzhou Automotive Group (GAC) that also produces Jeep Cherokees and Renegades for the Chinese market.

The 2018 Jeep Grand Commander’s base price starts at about $38,000. Check out a 360-degree view of the upcoming model on Jeep’s Chinese site here.