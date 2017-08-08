2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing Announced

If you are looking to get behind the wheel of the quickest SUV in the world — expect to pony up $86,995 for starters. Jeep is taking orders beginning on August 10 for the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Jeep’s power wagon packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that delivers 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. If you are running late to the supermarket, it can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph.

The big V-8 is mated to an upgraded TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. A new Brembo braking system includes big ass front brakes that Jeep claims can slow the beast from 60-0 mph in 114 feet.

“The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement, and an array of innovative advanced technology,” said Mike Manley, Jeep head, in a statement.

“As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market, and with its starting price of $85,900 [plus $1,095 destination], there is no better value for a high-performance SUV.”

Standard performance goodies include Launch Control and Jeep Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel-drive system, which includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case.

It can tow 7,200 pounds and the Selec-Track system uses performance-tuned software with five drive modes: auto, sport, track, snow, and tow.

Options include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, three-season tires, aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels, a fully wrapped leather interior in Black or Black/Dark Ruby Red, 19-speaker Harman Kardon high-performance audio system, and a rear-seat entertainment center with Blu-ray.

Jeep’s super SUV is available in nine flavors: Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-coat, Bright White, Velvet Red, Rhino, Redline 2, and True Blue.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will roll into showrooms this fall.